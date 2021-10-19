With schools expected to leave, ODU wants "to ensure the long-term viability and attractiveness of C-USA"

ODU President Brian O. Hemphill is saying for now they are committed to the conference as six schools are reportedly leaving for the American Athletic Conference.

NORFOLK, Va. — All indications are that Conference USA will be losing several schools to the American Athletic Conference in an era big conference realignment. A report from Yahoo Sports says C-USA members, Alabama Birmingham, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice and Texas San Antonio are expected to leave and then apply to the American Athletic Conference.

ODU President, Brian O. Hemphill released a statement on Tuesday stating, "As a C-USA member, ODU officials are tracking these discussions and activities. We are also actively engaged in a number of conversations to ensure the long-term viability and attractiveness of C-USA for ODU".

He remained positive that, "By working together with our partners at C-USA, we are optimistic about attracting additional members with a regional benefit to ODU, resulting in less travel and greater competition, for many years to come. GO MONARCHS!".