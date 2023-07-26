With transfers in tow, Hokies, 'Hoos bring optimism to ACC Media Day

Despite being picked to finish at the bottom of the conference in preseason polls, both schools bring renewed energy to season kickoff

NORFOLK, Va. — "I never thought I would have brought an incoming transfer to media day,' Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry caught himself off guard with his choice of player to represent the program at the ACC season kickoff. "That's just a testament to Ali, and the respect he's earned from our staff and his teammates," Pry is realizing what many in Norfolk already know, Ali Jennings exceeds expectations.

The 2022 first team all Sun Belt wide receiver transferred to Virginia Tech in December after a record breaking season in Norfolk.

"I did want to go somewhere where I could build my brand. Go to a bigger place where I could build my brand, making sure I'm taking advantage of NIL opportunities and marketing myself even more. It just so happened Coach (Fontel) Mines was at Virginia Tech. I've known him since I was 5 years old, he's a great coach," says Jennings, reflecting on his decision process.

The move came at a perfect time for the Hokies. Kaleb Smith was far and away their best offensive weapon in 2022, and he transferred to Notre Dame. To have any chance at improving a unit that struggled mightily even with Smith, reinforcements were needed. "We had to go out and get some explosive playmakers and we did that. Three guys in that wide receiver room, Ali being one of them, and a tailback. We just did some things that were necessary to allow us to have a better opportunity to create big plays," says Pry.

If media day attendance is any indication, the Hokies may have found a locker room leader as well. He'll also lead them against his old team on September 2nd.

Jennings wasn't the only transfer representing a Virginia school at the day's festivities. It is clear who will replace Brennan Armstrong at quarterback for the University of Virginia.

"The thing about Tony Muskett is from day 1 you saw his confidence. It's not cockiness, it's not arrogance, but it's a confidence. From day 1 he wasn't afraid to go into the locker room and say "you know what fellas I'm here to compete, I'm gonna do it the right way. I have a tremendous amount of respect for everybody in here, but this is the way I lead." It immediately galvanized the guys," says coach Tony Elliot, leaving no doubt about who leads this team.