WJCC Schools cancels winter sports season

School leaders made the announcement Monday afternoon, saying because COVID-19 case numbers keep going up, it's just not safe for students.

"The COVID numbers keep climbing, and we will not place students in a situation where their health and safety are at risk," said WJCC Schools Superintendent Olwen E. Herron. "Traveling between localities and schools for games, you amplify potential exposure for students. You hope everyone is doing their part to socially distance, wear a mask, and make good choices, but there are no guarantees."