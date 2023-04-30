W&M football’s Colby Sorsdal drafted by Detroit Lions

Sorsdal is W&M’s highest drafted player since B.W. Webb, who was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 114th pick in 2013.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Former William & Mary All-America offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal was selected by the Detroit Lions with the 152nd overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Sorsdal joins an impressive list of former Tribe standouts who are currently on NFL rosters – DeAndre Houston-Carson (Chicago Bears), Bill Murray (New England Patriots), Luke Rhodes (Indianapolis Colts) and Andrew Trainer (Los Angeles Chargers).

Sorsdal is W&M’s highest drafted player since B.W. Webb, who was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 114th pick in 2013.

A consensus All-America selection this season, Sorsdal anchored the Tribe's offensive line and started every game this season. A first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection, he helped W&M dominate in both the running game and in pass protection. The Tribe ranked fourth nationally in fewest sacks allowed per game (0.77) and in rushing (265.8) – a school record. Additionally, W&M also set school records for rushing yards (3,455) and yards per carry (5.9).