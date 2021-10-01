William & Mary ends four-game losing streak

Quinn Blair had 13 points and eight rebounds as William & Mary beat Delaware 67-62 on Saturday.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Quinn Blair had 13 points and eight rebounds as William & Mary beat Delaware 67-62 on Saturday to end a four-game losing streak.

#CAAHoops is never boring! Luke Loewe making some big plays for @WMTribeMBB to take a 60-58 lead with just 3:17 remaining!



Tune to @flohoops to catch the ending! pic.twitter.com/ENpcBucO9h — CAA Basketball (@CAABasketball) January 9, 2021

Connor Kochera had 12 points and eight rebounds for William & Mary (3-5, 1-2 Colonial Athletic Conference). Ben Wight added 10 points. Mehkel Harvey had nine rebounds.

Luke Loewe, who led the Tribe in scoring coming into the matchup with 18 points per game, had eight points on 3-of-14 shooting.