Knight leads William & Mary past Delaware 77-68

Nathan Knight posted his 5th straight double-double as he got 25 points and 14 rebounds.

Nathan Knight had his fifth consecutive double-double with 25 points and 14 rebounds as William & Mary defeated Delaware 77-68 on Thursday night. Knight hit 11 of 12 free throws. He has 15 double-doubles this season.

Miguel Ayesa had a career-high 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting for William & Mary (14-5, 6-0 Colonial Athletic Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Andy Van Vliet added 11 rebounds. Thornton Scott had seven assists.