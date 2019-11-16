WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The William & Mary football team played No. 20/21 Towson even in second half but was unable to overcome a three-touchdown halftime deficit, as its winning streak was snapped by the Tigers, 31-10, on Senior Day at Zable Stadium.



Although Towson (7-4, 4-3) opened the game with a touchdown on its first possession, W&M (4-7, 2-5) responded with a 27-yard field goal by Kris Hooper on its ensuing drive.



However, the Tigers built a 24-3 lead by halftime before the teams traded a pair of touchdowns during the second half. W&M's score came early in the fourth quarter when Tyler Crist scooped up a fumble caused by Trey Watkins and raced 15 yards into the end zone.