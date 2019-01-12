BUFFALO, N.Y. — William & Mary men's basketball closed a 14-point first-half deficit to as little as four in the final 20 minutes, but Buffalo connected on seven second-half 3-pointers to outdistance the Tribe, 88-77, on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Arena.



In his homecoming, senior Nathan Knight, who grew up just over two hours down the road in Syracuse, N.Y., put on a show finishing with a season-high 30 points to go with 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. The 6-10 center was 11-of-15 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range, and added a trio of assists. Knight's 11 career 30-point games are a school record.



The Tribe hit its first four 3-pointers and led 14-11 five minutes into the contest as freshman Rainers Hermanovskis' driving lay-up beat the shot clock. Buffalo used a pair of runs to open up as much as a 14-point lead, 41-27, with just over a minute to play in the opening frame.



The Tribe clawed to within five on two occasions and four once in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Knight found graduate student Tyler Hamilton for an easy lay-up to cut the margin to 51-47 five minutes into the period. After an 8-0 Buffalo run pushed the lead back to 12, senior Andy Van Vliet's right-wing 3-pointer cut deficit to 63-58 midway through the second half.



Buffalo, who hit 10 3-pointers on the night including seven in the second half, put the game away with a 14-3 run. Antwain Johnson's triple extended the lead back to double figures during the spurt, and Ronaldo Segu's 3-pointer from the left corner capped it to push the margin to 77-61 with just over six minutes remaining.



Junior Luke Loewe turned in another strong performance for W&M with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-4 from 3. Jayvon Graves led Buffalo with 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting to go with five assists. He hit all three of his 3-pointers in the second half at key junctures. Four players finished in double figures with the Bulls, including Davonta Jordan's 18 points to go with a game-high seven steals.

