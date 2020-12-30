Tribe back on the court after a much needed holiday break

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William & Mary men's hoops doesn't get back on the court until the weekend when they travel to Hofstra for a pair of games to start conference play in the Colonial Athletic Association. If you listen to their head coach, Dane Fischer it was a much needed break. "Our guys went home for Christmas", he said via Zoom press conference. "It was something that I had pushed for the entire semester. Our guys have been here since August. I think they really needed to get away and get a chance to see family."

Like many college programs around the country, the Tribe have only had a handful of games (2-3 record). Fischer understands that with such a young roster that hasn't played many games, there will be growing pains as they begin 2021. "That's set us back a little bit", he says. "At the same time, we're all dealing with the same issues." Fischer also joked, "No one that we play is going to say 'they've only played five games. Let's make sure we take it easy on them' ".