WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William & Mary center Nathan Knight has completed the paperwork to enter the 2019 NBA Draft process. By declaring before April 22 and using a NCAA certified agent, he will have the opportunity to go through the evaluation process and work out for NBA teams while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.

"We fully support Nathan and his aspirations to play professionally in the NBA," Director of Athletics Samantha K. Huge said. "The process gives players the opportunity to work out with NBA teams and gain valuable information. The goal of William & Mary Athletics is to help our student-athletes reach their full potential. It is an important step for Nathan, and we stand behind him in this process."

Knight turned in a historic campaign in 2018-19, averaging 21 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 blocked shots per game. He is the first college basketball player since Tim Duncan at Wake Forest in 1996-97 to average 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots per game. Knight's scoring average is the highest for a Tribe player since 1968 and his 651 points rank fourth in program history.

He set a program record with three-straight 30-point games in February. He tallied a career-high 39 points to go with 14 rebounds at Hofstra on Feb. 9 before following up with 35 points and 13 rebounds at Elon on Feb. 16 and 30 points in a victory over Charleston on Feb. 21. He also recorded 12 double-doubles, which is the most for a W&M player since 1987-88.

Knight will be able to work out for NBA teams beginning April 22 and is eligible for the NBA Draft Combine May 14-19 in Chicago, if invited. After the combine, he has until May 29 to decide whether to stay in the draft or withdraw and maintain his collegiate eligibility. The 2019 NBA draft is set for June 20 at 7 p.m. from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. and will be broadcast on ESPN.