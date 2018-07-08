WILLIAMSBURG, Va.- As Jimmye Laycock spoke at the podium Monday morning, you could sense he was making the right decision, but it was very difficult to explain. His alma mater in the College Of William & Mary has been the fiber of his being for better part of 40 plus years as a player and now as a coach. The 70 year old announcing his retirement at the end of this upcoming season for the Tribe. It will complete his 39th year at the school. "I got to the point where I was very comfortable with the decision", he told a gathering of players, coaches, family, friends and the media, but admitted, it was "gut wrenching".

Laycock's current 245 wins is the most among active coaches in Division I. "He is William & Mary", says athletic director, Samantha Huge. "He has such an incredible legacy here". The decision to walk away now did come as a shock when Laycock spoke with his players, but they understood. Seniors like wide receiver, DeVonte Dedmon of Williamsburg just want to savor what time they have with their coach. "I just want to pick his mind a little more like try to figure out different things that go on with the business of football itself".

