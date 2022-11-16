W&M's London selected as Eddie Robinson Award Finalist

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — After leading the William & Mary football team to the program's best regular season in school history, Head Coach Mike London was selected as a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, which is presented to the national coach of the year in college football's Division I subdivision.



London is one of 16 head coaches to garner the distinction after helping W&M earn the No. 5 seed in the upcoming NCAA Playoffs.



In just his fourth season at W&M, London led the Tribe to a regular-season school-record 10 victories and claimed a share of the Colonial Athletic Association title after posting a 7-1 mark in league play. Additionally, W&M posted a perfect 6-0 record on the road for the first time in the program's 129-year history. Highlighting the Tribe's impressive victories were three wins against nationally ranked teams and a lopsided season-opening triumph at FBS opponent Charlotte.



One of the nation's most productive teams on both sides of the ball, W&M ranks 12th nationally in total offense (457.3) and 18th in scoring defense (20.4). Additionally, for the second consecutive season the Tribe established itself as one of the country's elite rushing attacks and currently ranks third nationally in yards per game on the ground (274.0).



Named for legendary Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson, the award is in its 36th season, having been first presented in 1987. A national media panel will select the winner, who will be announced on Dec. 8 and honored at the FCS National Awards banquet on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas – on the eve of the national championship game.



The honor marks the second time London has been named a finalist for the award, as he was also selected in 2017 as head coach at Howard University.



After a bye this week, W&M's quest for a national championship will continue when it hosts the winner of Gardner-Webb/Eastern Kentucky at Zable Stadium on Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.