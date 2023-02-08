W&M's Yoder selected to Payton Award Watch List

Presented by FedEx Ground, the Payton Award is given annually to the FCS national offensive player of the year. Yoder is among a group of 12 running backs on the list, which includes 35 of the country's best players.

An All-CAA selection each of the last two seasons, Yoder garnered first-team all-conference accolades last fall after ranking 12th nationally with 1,255 rushing yards, a figure that ranks eighth on W&M's single-season list. Additionally, he ranked 14th nationally in rushing touchdowns (13), 16th in rushing yards per game (104.6), 19th in yards per carry (6.18) and 25th in all-purpose yards per game (158.6).



Yoder's impressive career totals include 2,252 rushing yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry, with 21 touchdowns. His touchdown total ranks ninth on W&M's all-time list, while he ranks seventh in school history with 3,893 all-purpose yards.



Yoder helped fuel W&M's high-octane rushing attack last fall that set single-season school records for rushing yards (3,455), rushing yards per game (265.8) and rushing yards per carry (5.9).



Ranked among the top 10 nationally in multiple preseason polls, W&M is coming off a historic 2022 campaign in which it equaled a school record with 11 victories, advanced to the NCAA Quarterfinals and won a share of the CAA title.





