W&M's Yoder selected to Payton Award Watch List

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — After establishing himself as one of the nation's top running backs, William & Mary preseason All-America standout Bronson Yoder was selected to the Walter Payton Award Watch List.
Presented by FedEx Ground, the Payton Award is given annually to the FCS national offensive player of the year.
Yoder is among a group of 12 running backs on the list, which includes 35 of the country's best players.
An All-CAA selection each of the last two seasons, Yoder garnered first-team all-conference accolades last fall after ranking 12th nationally with 1,255 rushing yards, a figure that ranks eighth on W&M's single-season list. Additionally, he ranked 14th nationally in rushing touchdowns (13), 16th in rushing yards per game (104.6), 19th in yards per carry (6.18) and 25th in all-purpose yards per game (158.6).
Yoder's impressive career totals include 2,252 rushing yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry, with 21 touchdowns. His touchdown total ranks ninth on W&M's all-time list, while he ranks seventh in school history with 3,893 all-purpose yards.
Yoder helped fuel W&M's high-octane rushing attack last fall that set single-season school records for rushing yards (3,455), rushing yards per game (265.8) and rushing yards per carry (5.9).
Ranked among the top 10 nationally in multiple preseason polls, W&M is coming off a historic 2022 campaign in which it equaled a school record with 11 victories, advanced to the NCAA Quarterfinals and won a share of the CAA title.