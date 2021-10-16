Wolff starts for ODU, but Monarchs fall 43-20 to WKU on homecoming

In his 1st start of the season, Hayden Wolff passed for a career high 327 yards in the loss. Wide out Ali Jennings also had 13 catches for 172 yards.

NORFOLK, Va. — Bailey Zappe threw four of his five touchdown passes in the first half as Western Kentucky jumped out early and beat Old Dominion 43-20 on Saturday.

Zappe, who entered as the nation's active leader with 12,239 career yards passing, was 37-of-54 passing for 397 yards.

Jerreth Sterns had 13 receptions for 221 yards that included a 74-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter as the Hilltoppers built a 30-3 halftime lead.

Dakota Thomas had a pair of touchdown catches for Western Kentucky (2-4, 1-1 Conference USA). Malachi Corley and Daewood Davis each made a scoring catch.