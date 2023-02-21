Wolverines, Oaks take next step and the defending champion King's Fork girls survive scare

Quarterfinal action in local basketball wrapping up on Tuesday night. Despite a game high 27 points from Norview's Jalen Milt, the Pilots didn't have enough and lost to Woodside for the second straight year at home 67-44 in the Class 5 Region B boys tournament. Trevor Smith and Say'Quon Welsh each had 14 points in the win. Also Maury ended the season for Nansemond River as they won 57-41, and #7 Salem surprised #2 Cox 46-44.
In Class 5 Boys Region A, Styles Clemmons had a game-high 38 points as Princess Anne won big over First Colonial 73-45, Kempsville beat Indian River 67-59 and Green Run topped Tallwood 58-49.
Among the Tidewater Conference of Independent Schools, Norfolk Collegiate won over Cape Henry 53-36 in the quarterfinals. Catholic got 22 points from Brayden Thorne as they rolled past Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 63-36 and Peninsula Catholic beat Walsingham 52-46.
On the girls side in the Class 4 Region A, defending state champion, King's Fork staved off elmination by getting by Jamestown 59-53, Kennedy Harris got 35 points as Hampton stormed past Warwick 80-22, Deep Creek won over Grafton 60-33, and Manor cruised past Warhill 73-27.