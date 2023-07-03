Woodside boys along with Princess Anne & Hampton girls punch their ticket to the state finals

The Wolverines came out on top again versus Maury with the 66-58 victory and the Princess Anne girls team makes their 14th trip in 15 years to the finals.

Eight area girls and boys high school basketball teams entered Monday evening with a chance at getting to the state finals in Richmond. Just three remained. On the boys side in Class 6, Oscar Smith fell to Patriot 47-39, while in Class 5, Woodside and Maury met in a rematch from the region playoffs.

The Wolverines came out on top again with the 66-58 victory. They'll next face Patrick Henry of Roanoke on Saturday at 1pm from VCU's Siegel Center. In Class 4, King's Fork got tripped up by Varina 40-34.

On the girls side, Princess Anne is heading to its 14th state final appearance in 15 years as they held off Menchville 53-51. The Cavaliers were led by Zakiya Stephenson's game high 26. Hailey Harris added 14, while the Monarchs had Atiana Williams topping them with 14 points in the loss. Princess Anne will next go up against L.C. Bird on Saturday at 11am.