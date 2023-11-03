Woodside boys and Princess Anne girls take care of business clinching Class 5 state titles

The Wolverines rally after a 16 point deficit and the Cavaliers regain control of Virginia girls basketball with 13th overall title and ninth in 10 years.

RICHMOND, Va. — Thanks to Christian Greenlaw's reverse put back layup, the Wolverines can call themselves state champions after their incredible performance at VCU's Siegel Center Saturday afternoon. But it wasn't without some first half growing pains.

It was an ugly first half for Woodside taking on Patrick Henry in the Class 5 state championship on Saturday. The Wolverines shot 31% in the first quarter and trailed by 6, 28-22, at the half.

The Patriots worked up as much as a 16 point lead before Trevor Smith erupted leading Woodside on a 25-0 run that ran through the third and beginning of the fourth quarters.

The Wolverines took control of the game with 5:55 to play in the fourth when Smith had a key steal which he sent to Mykel Jenkins for a layup to put them up 43-39.

Next was Smith to Christian Greenlaw for a huge alley-oop that got the crowd roaring to give them an 8 point lead.

The Patriots soon tied things up at 52 but miss a layup with a chance to put them up with under 20 seconds remaining. Cue Smith who grabs the rebound, takes it to the other end of the floor where he then misses the go-ahead layup for the Wolverines. Alas, cue Greenlaw who rebounded Smith's layup, and put it back up with seconds remaining for the buzzer beater. It sent the Wolverines over the edge for a final of 54-52.

Head coach Stefan Walsh has now won a state title as both a player and coach for Woodside.

On the girls side, Princess Anne reclaimed the thrown with a 53-45 win over L.C. Bird for their 13th overall title, and ninth in 10 years.

The win didn't come without a challenge and L.C. Bird played the Cavaliers hard for all four quarters. Hailey Harris added a clutch three pointer with 2:18 remaining in the half to put them up by one, 26-25.

Zikaya Stephenson, the University of Mississippi commit, launched a three ball with 1:34 to go in the third to put them up 36-35, but L.C. Bird would knot it at 38 by the start of the fourth and would go up by four with 5:58 remaining.