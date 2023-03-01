Woodside boys grab region title while Lake Taylor falls short

The Wolverines cruised past the Commodores to win the Class 5 Region B title, while the Titans could hold a late lead to Hopewell in the Class 3 Region A final.

NORFOLK, Va. — Woodside wasted no time in their Class 5 Boys Region B final on Tuesday night from Scope. The Wolverines jumped out to an early 13-2 won big over Maury 56-41.

Trevor Smith and Silas Barksdale each had 12 points to lead Woodside (20-5). The Commodores (19-5) got a team high 13 points from Corey Jones.

Earlier, Lake Taylor couldn't hold on to a 10 point lead with just under 5:30 left in the game and lost to Hopewell out of the Richmond area in the Class 3 Region A final and lost 34-33. The Blue Devils closed out the game with a 14-3 run.