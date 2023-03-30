Congratulations, state champs! | Woodside HS boys basketball team recognized with celebratory banquet

The event Thursday night honored the boys basketball team for winning the Virginia High School League Class 5 State Championship earlier this month.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It was a time of celebration for Woodside High School in Newport News on Thursday evening.

Players for the boys basketball team were the stars of the banquet and red carpet event. Energy and joy filled the cafeteria, as the program got underway.

The Wolverines secured a hard-fought victory for the VHSL Class 5 State Championship on March 11. It was a back-and-forth game in Richmond, which many from Newport News traveled to see.

The team was victorious under the leadership of Head Coach Stefan Welsh. A former player himself, Welsh helped deliver back-to-back state titles in 2004 and 2005.

And it would be Welsh to help clinch the team's next state title, nearly two decades later.

In recognition of the hard-working student-athletes, Woodside High and school division administrators, athletic boosters, along with Newport News Vice Mayor Curtis Bethany III put the banquet and red carpet event together.

"I think it's pretty obvious, we didn't have the best start to the year. They were able to bring some much-needed joy back to the community. We were extremely grateful for them. It also reminded folks that Newport News will always persevere," said Bethany.

The community reveled in Woodside's win as it continues to heal from recent acts of violence in the city, including the high-profile shooting at Richneck Elementary.

Moreover, Bethany shared his hope for the students' memories surrounding their momentous win.

"This was big. And hopefully, I know they're young, but in the years they will realize just how big this was because they kicked off everything," Bethany said, detailing the hype and achievements for other teams, like the men's and women's basketball squads at Christopher Newport University.

On top of other reasons to celebrate, Coach Welsh was named Class 5 Coach of the Year.