Woodside topples unbeaten Menchville while the Monarch girls punch ticket for state tourney

The region finals for Hampton Roads schools took shape in basketball that saw the Wolverines knock off previous unbeaten Menchville 57-39 on Friday night.

There's something to the saying that it's hard to beat a team three times in a season. Menchville had its perfect record come to an abrupt halt as Woodside put on a second half run to stun the Monarchs (22-1) by a final of 57-39 in the Class 5 Region B semifinals on Friday night from Scope.

Menchville led at halftime over Woodside 22-20 and proceeded to open up the third quarter with an early 8-0 run. Then with just under 4:00 minutes left in the quarter, Monarch guard, AJ Clark wound up hitting the floor and reportedly left the game with a concussion. He finished with a game high 23 points.

When he and Etienne Strothers, who had to leave as well due to cramps, the Wolverines (19-5) countered with an 8-0 run themselves as they move to the region final Tuesday night at 8pm.

They will face Maury who bounced back from an eight point deficit at halftime to win over Kecoughtan 51-45.