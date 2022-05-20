Worrell 1000 touches down in Kill Devil Hills, final leg looms

With one destination remaining, race teams pull together, problem solve, eye finish line

"It's gonna be a total relief, finally we can relax. There's so much stress with keeping the thing rolling, it's what we're here for."

Team Rudees member and Worrell 1000 legend Randy Smyth has his eyes on the finish. The iconic catamaran race has not been kind to sailors in 2022, the natural conditions battling the competitors every step of the way.

"The first 3 days were supposed to be a cakewalk down Florida with the spinnaker up, but it was upwind just battling big waves, so exactly the opposite of a normal Worrell 1000," says Smyth. Not much has changed since the start of the race of the coast of Hollywood, Florida. "We had a lot of calamity at the start this morning, boats tipping over. It's scary movie when you leave the beach," Smyth continued.

For all the talk of scary movies and tipped boats, every word out of 6 time champion Smyth's mouth is accompanied by a smile. After all, this wouldn't be a Worrell 1000 without a few extra aqua hurdles.

"Last night I got a message from one of the guys in the truck saying "We have an emergency, we've lost both rudders and the only ones we can find are in Hampton," and they were in Hatteras," Team Rudees communication director Sandy Grecco describes one of those hurdles. After losing both rudder on the way to Hatteras, Team Rudees was in need of backup resources. Grecco has been sending out highlights daily, helping to handle press for the team. In the Worrell 1000, however, there are no defined roles other than doing what the team needs, when they need it. Grecco drove to Hampton, retrieved the fresh rudders, and brought them to Hatteras.