Worrell 1000 underway in Florida

Team Rudee's easily won the opening stage of this year's endurance race from Florida to Virginia Beach.

Example video title will go here for this video

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The mad dash up the East Coach has begun. The Worrell 1000 catamaran race hit the surf in Hollywood Beach, Florida Monday morning. The plan is to end up in Virginia Beach on Saturday May 21. Monday's leg ended in Jensen Beach, Florida.

Team Rudee's out of Virginia Beach easily won the first stage with Team Australia coming in second. Those two were the favorites going into the event.

The winds were blowing 20-25 miles from the Northeast for stage one. What is a 90-mile trip turned into a lot longer than that with all the tacking and zig-zagging.

Randy Smyth is the skipper with Rudee's with Talton Debo as his crew. Smyth is a 6-time winner of the Worrell 1000. That includes one stretch when he won five times in a row.