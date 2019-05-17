KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — After taking a 17-year break the Worrell 1000 is back and one leg from the finish line in Virginia Beach. The catamaran endurance race started in South Florida. On Friday, they went from Hatteras to Kill Devil Hills.

It started -- as so many things do -- over a drink. It was born of a bar bet in 1973 between Michael Worrell and his brother, Chris.

From that bar side bet, it grew into a phenomenon.

"The Worrell 1000 is considered to be the Tour de France of catamaran racing," says the principal race officer, John Williams.

This year it's called the Worrell 1000 Reunion Race. Three boats entered. Team Australia seems to have a lock on first place.