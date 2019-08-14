NORFOLK, Va. — Both David Wright and Michael Cuddyer are living different lives these days from their former careers as major league baseball players. They've made the move from the diamond to the front office. For Wright, who was the keynote speaker at Tuesday's 74th Norfolk Sports Club Jamboree, it was his first full season not having to get ready on regular basis to play a baseball game. Various chronic back troubles the past few seasons ended a 14 year run with the New York Mets.

The 7-time all-star and 2-time gold glove winning third baseman became a special advisor to Mets chief operating officer, Jeff Wilpon and general manager, Brodie Van Wagenen. He needed a little reassurance taking the job from his friend and fellow Chesapeake native, Cuddyer, who has been a special assistant for baseball operations with the Minnesota Twins since 2016. "What can I expect?", he asked the former National League batting champion. "I really leaned on him for advice." Cuddyer knew he was a perfect fit with the team. "He's obviously been in the New York market his whole career and only knows being with that organization. He knows that organization in and out", he said.

Wright has been enjoying his former team of late. He was in New York last week to catch the team during their current blistering second half run. The Mets at one point had won 8 straight games and 15 of they last 17 throwing them into the mix at trying to gain a National League Wildcard spot. "We're now just starting to come together as a unit and scratching the surface of what this team is capable of". It's safe to say, both are enjoying life after baseball. Wright joked, "When you're done, I can't wait to tell my kids how great I was and over exaggerate". Cuddyer is already settled in and savoring the moments. "This is my fourth one. Having July 4th parties and cookouts and watching the games on tv. It's a less stressful atmosphere. It's nice."