Perhaps this will be there year. When the NFL draft rolls around, maybe, just maybe Oshane Ximines will be the first ODU Monarch to hear his name called on draft day.

Ximines, a defensive end, recorded another sack last Saturday against Marshall. It was the sixth game in a row that he has gotten a sack.

NFL scouts have been paying attention all year.

Head coach Bobby Wilder says, "everything he does, he does at a high level. He's positive and he's a tremendous role model for the younger players on this team."

What is Ximines working on? He says he has now transitioned to the mental side of the game. Lots of time in the film room to figure out opponent tendencies.

Coming out of Hertford County High School in Ahoskie, North Carolina, none of Power 5 conferences showed interest. That's just fine for Ximines who says ODU has been the perfect school and situation for him.

