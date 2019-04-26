NORFOLK, Va. — Enough of the waiting game. ODU's Oshane Ximines is ready to get on with it. "Oh man, it's nerve wracking. I've been waiting my whole life for the draft. To finally see it here, I don't really know how to feel." That's what Ximines told us just a few days ago in the leadup to the NFL Draft.

Ximines, an outstanding edge rusher for the Monarchs, will be the first ODU player ever selected in the NFL draft. When will it happen? Most likely Friday night when the league hosts the second and third rounds, Ximines will get the call. Of course, there are no guarantees in the NFL. One of the more respected mock draft sites has him going in the fourth round.

Ximines will tell you it's out of his hands now as he has put in all the hard work, "I feel like the scouts and coaches have seen that and it's up to them to make a decision. I can't call my own name, so I'm just going to wait and see who believes in me and whoever believes in me is going to get my all."