Youth football camps connect athletes-in-training with star players

Aspiring football players had plenty of opportunities across the region to learn from college players and professionals on Saturday.

NORFOLK, Va. — The future football stars of Hampton Roads got a visit from college athletes with local ties Saturday morning, who returned home to give back to the place it all started.

The second annual "Jo Hayes Stacking Dayz" youth football camp returned to Portsmouth's Churchland Elementary School on Saturday for a day full of training.

Jo Hayes played at I.C. Norcom High School, made All- Conference at Elizabeth City State as a wide receiver but has since transferred to UNC Pembroke. He created his nonprofit, the "Jo Hayes Stacking Dayz Foundation," to support at-risk youth and curb street violence. The organization also provides positive mentorship and guidance by instructing youth in football and life-readiness skills to develop consistent discipline for a strong work ethic to rise and reach your fullest potential.

Hayes' annual football camp is run by college athletes who want to show kids that its possible for someone from the 757 to excel at a Power 5 school. Pheldarius Payne from Nansemond River High School currently plays defensive line for Virginia Tech and drove up from Blacksburg on Friday night to be there.

Hayes said he remembers attending camps by prominent Hampton Roads figures, like Kam Chancellor and Mike Tomlin, and that he wants to create more of those opportunities for his hometown. He says the biggest takeaways however, are the intangible skills the athletes will go home with.

"Really just to come back to where it all started for me, the Churchland Tigers organization, where I scored my first touchdown and my last touchdown in pop warner," said Hayes. "It really means a lot to them. This year we have three athletes- elementary, middle, and high school- and we're going to give each of them a $100 gift card to Walmart to get school supplies. We also have scholarship that we're going to give to one college athlete to help pay for books next semester so this more then just a one day youth camp. Its also about impacting students."

In Norfolk, former Green Bay Packers player James Whitley also attracted kids looking to sharpen their football skill.

The James Whitley & Friends camp brought the heat to the Lakewood Park field, covering football drills and techniques for free.

Whitley hails from Norfolk, where he played football at Norview High School. He won a championship at the University of Michigan before joining the Green Bay Packers for one season.

Between running drills, Whitley reminded his hometown community to remember where they came from.

"I always thought football would last forever. I'm trying to tell these young men that it won't. That ball will be on that field much longer than you will," he explained. "So what you have to do is when you get to be my age, come back and give back."

The football camp is one of two events he hosted to fundraise for his non-profit organization, "GlorYoUs Works Foundation." The foundation aims to support Hampton Roads youth through quality food, shelter, education and mentorship programs.