Zachary Granados' Imperfect Perfection

The Cape Henry rising senior finished 9th at the 2021 US Gymnastics Developmental Program National Championships, a near perfect moment on an imperfect journey.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A shot in basketball is worth the same amount of points whether it rattles around the rim and drops, or swishes through the net.

A touchdown in football is worth 6 whether its a 50 yard bomb or a 1 yard run.

In hockey a goal is a goal, whether it sneaks past the goalie or crashes into the net, it doesn't have to be perfect....but Zachary Granados doesn't play hockey.

"I grew up in Wisconsin, in the winter's there's not much to do outside of hockey. My parents didn't wanna sit in a cold hockey rink," Granados says from inside his home gym, Gymstrada.

To avoid the cold, they took their son to gymnastics...where it pays to be perfect. In the 6 events that comprise men's gymnastics, just completing a move is not enough. It's gymnast that gets closest to perfect, flawless execution, that usually wins. Which is just fine with Zachary, because, well, he wants to be perfect. "That's how you end up scoring really well. High difficulty, high execution. That's something I really like, the balance between perfectionism and doing some cool stuff," says Granados, a natural born perfectionist.

"It's a sport of repetition, lots of turns to perfect a skill. We're all naturally perfectionists," Granados includes his teammates in his characterization.

But the path to perfection is rarely as clean as a flawless pommel horse routine, starting with an infection in 2019 that landed him in the hospital, the obstacles seemed to multiply.

"I was hospitalized with Sepsis. I had to have emergency surgery," Granados recalls.

After recovering from the infection, Zachary and his team were briefly back on track, then the world shut down due to Coronavirus. "March 2020 we're prepping for states, we were undefeated most of that year, when the gym shut down, it was a big hit," Granados remembers the avalanche of misfortune.

Once the global pandemic has subsided enough for Zach's gym to open again, Covid19 suddenly hit even closer to home.

"I was feeling really strong finally again by January, then tested positive for COVID. I was finally back on my game, then I got sick." Granados says of the near return to normalcy that proved to be a false alarm.

But here's the thing, the journey to perfection doesn't have to be linear. The trek towards flawless is full of flaws, and sometimes those flawed moments are the most important. Vaccinated, healthy and back in the gym, Granados leans on lessons from the past 2 years.

"Life definitely slowed down during COVID, I spent time reflecting on what I'd accomplished and what I wanted to do moving forward, I came back a more focused gymnast."

Besides, what is perfection anyway?

"I love what I do here, surrounded by a special group, I love this sport more than anything."