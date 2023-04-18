Zayac fans 12 as Grizzlies blank Bruins 1-0

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It was a big Southeastern District showdown in high school baseball that turned into a pitcher's duel. Grassfield's Bradley Zayac tossed a complete game 2 hitter as the Grizzlies (8-2) held off Western Branch (6-2) for a 1-0 win on Tuesday night.
The East Carolina commit wound up striking out 12 in the game as Grassfield extended its winning streak to five straight games. His counterpart in lefty Gavin Biernot, who's a VMI commit, went 6 innings giving his lone run on an rbi single by Ryan Hoeft in the bottom 3rd that scored Jack Wecht. Hoeft had two hits in the game.
The Bruins did have a late rally in the top 7th when Logan Adams tripled to right, only to be stranded as the tying run when Carter Craun grounded to short to end the game.