Zimmerman among five new members entering the Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame

The class of 2023 is Ryan Zimmerman, Michael Vick, Francena McCorory, Tommy Reamon, Sr. and Tony Brothers.

Example video title will go here for this video

The Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame class of 2023 was selected on Wednesday. Five new members will incredible resumes will be enshrined on November 8th at 7pm from Old Dominion's Chartway Arena.

Among them 2-time MLB all-star and Virginia Beach native Ryan Zimmerman. He was selected the 4th overall pick in the first round by the Washington Nationals and would help guide them to a World Series title in 2019.

Francena McCorory graduated from Bethel High School and Hampton University. She won gold medals in the 4x400-meter relay at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. McCorory also won the bronze medal in the 400 at the 2011 World Championships. She was a 3-time national title winner at HU and held the American record in the indoor 400.

Michael Vick played his high school football at Ferguson and Warwick high schools, becoming one of the most electrifying players of his generation as a quarterback at Virginia Tech and in the NFL. He led the Hokies to the 1999 national championship game against Florida State and was the No. 1 pick in the 2001 NFL draft. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and holds NFL career records for quarterback rushing yards (6,109) and average yards per carry (7.0).

Tommy Reamon Sr. graduated from George Washington Carver High School in Newport News, and was twice named National Junior College football player of the year before transferring to University of Missouri. He played in the NFL and World Football League, earning MVP honors in 1974. He'd return home to coach at Ferguson, Warwick, Gloucester, Landstown and Denbigh high schools, and has almost 200 career victories.