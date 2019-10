WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Ryan Zimmerman was there nearly from the beginning and Daniel Hudson made a big splash when the party just started getting good. Now, the two Virginia Beach natives are rested and ready for the World Series with the Washington Nationals.

Game one of Nationals vs Astros is Tuesday night in Houston. We were able to reach both Zimmerman and Hudson before one of their team workouts as they awaited the start of the Series.