Hampton Virginia Aquaplex to open in 2022

City leaders said it will be Virginia's largest competitive aquatic facility.

HAMPTON, Va. — The city of Hampton is diving headfirst into a major project.

On Wednesday, crews broke ground on a massive swimming complex called Hampton Virginia Aquaplex.

“I wish it was open now, haha,” explained Tonisha Stalnaker.

Hampton Virginia Aquaplex will open in 2022. It’s located in the Coliseum Central District.

The 64,000-square-foot facility will feature:

Eight lanes, 50-meter competition pool with two movable bulkheads

State-of-the-art timing and scoring by Colorado Time Systems

Eight-lane 25-yard programming pool

1,500-seat elevated spectator viewing area

760 on-deck competitive seating

Pool-side whirlpool jacuzzi

2 one-meter spring boards and 2 three-meter springboards

2,030 square feet multipurpose room

1,280 square feet team room

Culinary center concession food service

Outdoor splash park

Stalnaker’s daughter Gabby said she is ready to dive in.

“The pictures won her over, yeah,” she said.

“She not only swims for Riverdale Rays during the summer, but we swim with the coast guard year-round.”

She believes the new facility will make it easier for Gabby to practice.

“Being able to know that we can support her and be close to home and keep that money within our own city,” said Stalnaker.

Hampton city leaders are excited, too.

“We hear people want more fun things to do and the slash down park of this facility, the outdoor fun with slides and a lazy river and water basketball and volleyball. That’s going to be a great place for people to come and cool down for the summer and just have fun with each other,” said Hampton City Manager Mary Bunting.

Bunting said the facility will bring more money to the city because the space can hold large swim competitions and tournaments.

“I think this is going to significantly enhance our hotel tax base and encourage some of the older hotels to invest in their product. We have new hotels that are already here. This kind of activity ensures that they will be able to have higher daily room rates and higher occupancy,” explained Bunting.

People said they are ready to make a splash.

Stalnaker said, “We’re just excited that it's coming and we can't wait to get started.”

The cost of Hampton Virginia Aquaplex is around $30 million.