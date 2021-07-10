13News Now Vault: 30 years of the World Wide Web

We are going back to 1991, when the internet started becoming widely available to the public

The year was 1991.

We didn’t know it at the time, but the world, and the way we live and interact in it, was about to change.

The internet was starting to become widely available to the public for the first time.

One look into the 13News Now archives, and it’s clear - we were still trying to figure out what the internet was and how it worked back then.

“Back then very few people had the internet,” said Luke Downing.

Downing was just 12 at the time.

Now he runs his own IT company, Mode5, in Norfolk. Downing is a lifelong "computer guy."

“The early days were dial-up internet,” said Downing. “My business partner Matt would tie the phone line up 24/7.”

The dial-up days in the mid- to late-90s are when we really started to see widespread use of the internet, including the recognizable login chime from America Online.

“It’s a sound our parents really hated,” said Downing.

So what’s next, after 30 years of the internet?

Downing believes blockchain, most commonly associated with cryptocurrency, is the next big thing.

It has applications he thinks will revolutionize how we live, work, and play – just like the internet did in the early to mid-90s.