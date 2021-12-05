An increase in ransomware attacks means there's a need to strengthen 'cyber hygiene'

Cyber experts say to be aware of suspicious links and change your passwords.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Cyberattacks happen more often than we think. The Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack is one example of a large-scale impacting critical infrastructure. Local cybersecurity experts have seen cyber crimes and threats happening across Hampton Roads.

Norfolk State University cybersecurity faculty researcher Dr. Moeti Masiane said his team is working on why cyberattacks happen through cyberpsychology.

“What we are working on at the moment is the idea of how do we help the human, how do we make the human more resistant to these attacks," said Masiane.

Masiane said one way to keep safe is to not click on suspicious links and always have a backup plan.

“Back up your data. Back it up offline. If you have a cloud solution, back your data up and put it in the cloud. If you do not have a backup drive where you disconnect that one from the computer," said Masiane.

The FBI confirms the Darkside Ransomware is responsible for halting the Colonial Pipeline gas distribution.

“So ransomware is at its highest numbers ever. The fourth quarter of last year saw the highest number ever and I think they are taking advantage of folks working from homes and taking advantage of businesses not being prepared," said CMIT Solutions Virginia Beach Metro President Patrick Kelly.

Kelly provided other ways individuals and business owners can protect themselves.

"Protecting your passwords, changing your passwords frequently, keeping your systems patched and updated, and not using old operating systems that are vulnerable to attack," said Kelly.

Masiane is staying optimistic.

“People do not panic. Let’s not hoard. At some point, we will figure these things out," said Masiane.