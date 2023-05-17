Chickahominy Indian Tribe gets $500,000 federal grant for high-speed internet

The funding will help the tribe, whose members largely reside in Charles City County between Richmond and Williamsburg, build out its broadband infrastructure.

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The Chickahominy Indian Tribe is getting a $500,000 federal grant to invest in expanding high-speed internet, the Department of Commerce announced Wednesday.

The funding will help the tribe, whose members largely reside in Charles City County between Richmond and Williamsburg, build out its broadband infrastructure for the currently underserved households, government properties and community anchor institutions.

The grant is part of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, run by the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). The program granted 10 tribes across the country nearly $5 million to expand high-speed internet.

Stephen Adkins, the chief of the Chickahominy Indian Tribe, praised the funding, saying it will provide resources to meet the needs of the community.

“Ultimately, broadband access translates to improved health and wellness via telehealth, better educational outcomes for our citizens, increased economic security for our tribe and citizens, better community connection for our citizens, and better citizen services due to increased governmental efficiency and coordination," Adkins wrote in a news release.

Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner also welcomed the grant, saying tribal communities often lack the necessary infrastructure to deploy broadband.

"I’m glad this grant, made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law I was proud to negotiate, will give the Chickahominy Tribe the resources they need to expand their broadband capabilities," Warner wrote.