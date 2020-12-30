Video shows robots dancing to bring in 2021

TAMPA, Fla — The year 2020 was so bad it has both people and robots dancing in the new year.
Boston Dynamics recently released a video of some of its robots taking the dancing floor and if you ask, they’re not that bad.
The robots' song of choice for cutting up a rug? None other than The Contours’ 1962 classic “Do You Love Me?”
Boston Dynamics is a Massachusetts company that makes highly intelligent A.I. robots.
If you haven't seen the video yet-- you can watch it here.
