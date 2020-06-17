x
Dog-like robots now on sale for $75,000, with conditions

The agile robots can walk, climb stairs and open doors. But people who buy them online must agree not to intentionally use them as a weapon.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file photo, a Boston Dynamics SpotMini robot walks through a conference room during a robotics summit in Boston. Boston Dynamics on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 started selling its four-legged Spot robots online for just under $75,000 each. The agile robots can walk, climb stairs and open doors. But people who buy them online must agree not to arm them or intentionally use them as weapons, among other conditions. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BOSTON, Massachusetts — You can now buy one of those animal-like robots made famous on YouTube — so long as you don’t plan to use it to harm or intimidate anyone. 

Boston Dynamics on Tuesday started selling its four-legged Spot robots online for just under $75,000 each. 

The agile robots can walk, climb stairs and open doors. But people who buy them online must agree not to intentionally use them as a weapon or arm them with one, among other conditions. 

Boston Dynamics has been developing its dexterous robots through decades of military-funded research but is selling them commercially for the first time. 

