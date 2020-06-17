Dog-like robots now on sale for $75,000, with conditions

The agile robots can walk, climb stairs and open doors. But people who buy them online must agree not to intentionally use them as a weapon.

BOSTON, Massachusetts — You can now buy one of those animal-like robots made famous on YouTube — so long as you don’t plan to use it to harm or intimidate anyone.

Boston Dynamics on Tuesday started selling its four-legged Spot robots online for just under $75,000 each.

The agile robots can walk, climb stairs and open doors. But people who buy them online must agree not to intentionally use them as a weapon or arm them with one, among other conditions.