NORFOLK, Va. — We first introduced you to the potentially game-changing technology a couple years back.

That was when inventor Clark Boyd presented his Evercell energy harvester during a lecture at Old Dominion University.

The Evercell is essentially an infinite power source the size of a stamp.

The Face Companies, Boyd’s company behind the energy harvester, is based out of Norfolk.

In a video posted on its website, the Evercell is described as needing, “no energy except for ambient heat and works by promoting quantum tunneling.”

The most recent development with the Evercell is that it was licensed out to a company that designs self-powered quartz watches.

That means it’s no longer just a concept, you could be wearing a watch powered by Evercell in the next year or two.

It’s certainly convenient for watch wearers, but the implications are even bigger down the line.

Currently, smart devices and their sensors can’t be installed in certain places because of the limitations of batteries and their accessibility.

But the Evercell isn’t technically a battery, which means it wouldn’t need changing. Imagine having smart sensors installed in bridges that tell us when they start to corrode. That could be a possibility in the future.