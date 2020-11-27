GameStop customers camp outside store in Norfolk 24 hours ahead for Black Friday deals

Two gaming lovers camped out in front of the GameStop in Ghent for more than 24 hours just to get their hands on the only available Play Station 5s at the store.

NORFOLK, Va. — The PlayStation 5 is one of the hottest items on the shelf this year for Black Friday deals, and two customers in Norfolk went the extra mile to be the first to get it at GameStop.

Dozens of people lined up outside the GameStop in Ghent Friday morning, but they all had to get behind two young men who began camping out in front of the door as early as 5 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

"My buddy woke me up early in the morning and just said let's go get these PS5's and he took his mattress. I got my blowup bed and came over here and camped," said Mezekir Amezene as he lied cozy on his blowup bed with pillows and blankets.

Other customers in line said it's been hard trying to buy a PlayStation 5, since they've been selling out so quickly.

"It is very scarce, it's very hard to get. You put it in your cart on Walmart or wherever you go and it stops," said Kat Watkins, who was waiting in line with her boyfriend, who has been trying for days to get the gaming system.

Amezene and his friend were not messing around. They went as far as ordering food on DoorDash to their exact location, and alternating bathroom breaks, so they wouldn't lose their spots.

It turns out - their determination was worth it.