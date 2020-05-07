Geofence warrants to be tested in Virginia bank robbery case

Unlike traditional warrants that zero in on a suspect, geofence warrants seek location history data from Google on electronic devices used near the scene of a crime.

RICHMOND, Va. — A controversial investigative technique is getting its first real legal test in a federal courtroom in Richmond, where a judge is being asked to toss out evidence gathered through a geofence warrant in a Virginia bank robbery.

