Gloucester to use American Rescue Plan money to expand broadband

The Board of Supervisors set aside $2 million to work with Open Broadband, LLC to set up wireless connections in 2,500 underserved structures.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Author's note: the video above first aired in July 2021.

Gloucester County is planning to use grant money from the American Rescue Plan Act to make sure everyone in its borders has access to broadband internet.

Quinton Sheppard, a spokesperson for the county, said the Board of Supervisors set aside $2 million to work with Open Broadband, LLC to set up wireless connections in underserved structures. That applies to businesses and homes.

Right now, Sheppard said about 2,500 structures fall into that category. Cox Communications reaches about 86% of the county.

There are some places in Gloucester that don't have access to a major broadband company's network, and those companies face high costs to expand to individual homes. Typically, if you move into a home that isn't reached by the network, they won't expand to include you.

The board of supervisors wants to set up a "fixed wireless" network fast enough to allow people in those remote areas to stream videos. It means putting up towers on county buildings that can communicate with smaller receivers in people's homes.

Carol Steele, Gloucester’s acting county administrator, said the goal is to get internet accessibility for every person and business.

"This project will not only directly impact our residents in a material way but will also continue to show the region that Gloucester is an economically viable town to live and conduct business in," she said.