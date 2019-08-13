People who bought an original Google Pixel or Pixel XL before early January 2017 could be eligible for up to $500.
Engadget reported Google is offering $20 to U.S. residents if they purchased one of the phones made before Jan. 4, 2017, and didn't receive a replacement made after Jan. 3, 2017, or a refurbished version after June 5, 2017.
Earlier this year, the Verge reported Google agreed to a class-action lawsuit that claims the company knew about selling first-generation Pixel phones with defective microphones.
To submit a claim, you’ll need to visit the class action’s website.
Eligible people, according to the Verge:
- Live in the U.S.
- Bought a new Pixel or Pixel XL smartphone manufactured before Jan. 4, 2017.
- Didn’t receive a replacement device manufactured after Jan. 3, 2017, or refurbished after June 5, 2017.
- Aren’t a Google employee, family member of the judges or a lawyer on the case
The deadline to submit a claim is Oct. 7, 2019.
