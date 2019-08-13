People who bought an original Google Pixel or Pixel XL before early January 2017 could be eligible for up to $500.

Engadget reported Google is offering $20 to U.S. residents if they purchased one of the phones made before Jan. 4, 2017, and didn't receive a replacement made after Jan. 3, 2017, or a refurbished version after June 5, 2017.

Earlier this year, the Verge reported Google agreed to a class-action lawsuit that claims the company knew about selling first-generation Pixel phones with defective microphones.

To submit a claim, you’ll need to visit the class action’s website.

Eligible people, according to the Verge:

Live in the U.S. Bought a new Pixel or Pixel XL smartphone manufactured before Jan. 4, 2017. Didn’t receive a replacement device manufactured after Jan. 3, 2017, or refurbished after June 5, 2017. Aren’t a Google employee, family member of the judges or a lawyer on the case

The deadline to submit a claim is Oct. 7, 2019.

