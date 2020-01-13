A lonely Japanese billionaire is seeking a "life partner" who can accompany him on his upcoming trip to the moon.

Yusaku Maezawa, the eccentric head of an online fashion empire with a net worth of approximately $2 billion, according to Forbes, famously paid his way to become the first private passenger to visit the moon with Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX.

He rang in the new year by holding a contest to give away $9 million to his Twitter followers and is now holding another contest of sorts on Twitter. This time he is hoping to find his "life partner."

Maezawa said he is looking for love -- specifically a "female partner to go to the moon with him," according to a website set up for his quest.

"I'm sure I've been able to acquire my share of money, social status, and fame along the way. But now I'm restarting my life. I'm 44 now," he wrote. "As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there's one thing that I think about: Continuing to love one woman."

"I want to find a 'life partner,'" he added. "With that future partner of mine, I want to shout our love and world peace from outer space."

The billionaire's quest for intergalactic love will be the subject of an AbemaTV documentary, according to the website.

Applicants must be single, women over the age of 20 and someone who is "interested in going into space and able to participate in the preparation for it" and "wishes for world peace."

Maezawa is also looking for someone with a "bright personality" who "wants to enjoy life to the fullest."

The application deadline is Jan. 17.