It's been a long decade and a half since we last saw the sleek Motorola Razr.

It was the trendiest cell phone to have way back in 2004, and according to multiple news reports, the flip phone may be coming back from the dead.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the phone's maker, Lenovo Group Inc., is partnering with Verizon to begin manufacturing and selling the new Razr phones in the U.S. as soon as next month.

The WSJ said the two companies are reviving the Razr as a smartphone with a foldable screen and a $1,500 price tag.

USA Today asked Motorola to confirm the news, and the company responded with a video depicting "¯\_(ツ)_/¯ ," the shrug emoticon.

The Razr was the "it" cell phone of the early 2000s. It was a thin, metallic, "fashion phone" that boasted a camera and Bluetooth. Bloomberg reported the phone was the best-selling clamshell phone with sales of more than 130 million.

The most popular Razr colors were matte black and hot pink, though Motorola did sell the phones in red, gray, silver, dark blue and a "luxury edition" gold.

