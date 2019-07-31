TAMPA, Fla. — Lawmakers are trying to tackle social media addiction with a new bill.

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri introduced the “Social Media Addiction Reduction Technology Act” or SMART. He said the goal is to stop companies from using addictive tools to keep users on their platforms.

The tactics keep young users like Santiago Ortiz on platforms like Snapchat every day.

“Every single day I’ll get streaks in the morning, afternoon, and some at night,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz said he has kept his "Snapstreak" going for more than 165 days. That’s when two users send and a receive a “snap” every single day. Some kids are so dedicated to their snapstreak, that if they can’t access their account, they’ll have their friends log in for them to keep the streak going.

That's exactly what Ortiz did when he was grounded and his phone was taken by his mother for a couple of weeks.

“I was asking my friends like 'hey can you keep my snapstreaks for me?' To see if they would keep it. And my friend did. And then I got ungrounded so I still had it," Ortiz said. However, the length of time without his phone temporarily trained him out of his Snapchat habit.

"Then I lost it. Because I forgot about them. Because I got used to not having my Snapstreaks. So all of mine disappeared and I had to start from zero.”

While the American Psychiatric Association doesn’t recognize social media addiction as a condition, countless studies show that this kind of addiction affects about six percent of the world’s population. Most importantly, it affects young people.

"I am just trying to lean away from my phone, and Snapchat, and all that. Cause I am like very addicted to it. So I gotta keep the numbers down,” Ortiz said.

Santiago’s numbers can be considered low. Users can rack up hundreds of points, including some people who are friends with the 10News crew who have more than 900-day streaks.

The new bill wants to stop a number of tactics used on social media including infinite scrolls, like what you see on Facebook, autoplay, like what you see on Youtube, and awarding prizes for engagement, like building a snapstreak on Snapchat.

Even though users like Ortiz want to pull back from social media, the draw and social benefits are equally as high.

“I wish I didn’t have this many, but at the same time, I love having this many cause it just means if I ever want to start a conversation with anyone, I can do it. And I have someone to talk tom" Ortiz said.

iPhone users now get weekly reports that tell you how long they've been on their phone per day. If this bill were to go through, social media companies would be required to show users how much time they're actually spending on their platforms.

