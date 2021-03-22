New tech education project 'HealthWise' helps senior citizens learn to connect online

Volunteer coaches will work one-on-one with senior participants for three months, guiding them through subjects like WiFi, Zoom, tele-medicine, and email. It's free.

NORFOLK, Va. — Steve Zollos, the CEO of Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia, said social distancing has taken its toll on all of us - but especially the elderly.

"We know that when you become socially isolated it increases your risk of anxiety, depression, and even the risk of suicide," he said. "We deal with folks who literally have not been out of their homes in more than eight months."

Zollos' team wanted to find a way to help older adults stay connected, even if they have to stay physically isolated.

His team launched a new tech-help project called HealthWise to help older adults feel more comfortable communicating virtually.

“If you’re 60 or older, you qualify,” he said. “Older adults, more than ever, are willing to learn and understand that staying connected via technology would help keep them healthy, active and engaged.”

Volunteer coaches plan to work one-on-one with senior participants twice a week for three months, guiding them through subjects like WiFi, Zoom, tele-medicine, and email. It’s free.

"It doesn’t matter if you’ve never touched a keyboard in your life, it doesn’t matter if you don’t even know what a tablet is," Zollos said. "That’s where we want to start, and we want to help you get acclimated to the new telephone.”

The program officially launched in March after a pilot run, four months ago.

Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia teamed up with Primeplus Senior Centers, Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay, Eastern Virginia Medical School and the Birdsong Foundation to launch the project.