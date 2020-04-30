x
North Carolina appeals court online arguments is a first

Three judges from the state Court of Appeals plan to listen to lawyers remotely on Thursday through videoconferencing, which will be a first for the court.

The COVID-19 outbreak means North Carolina’s intermediate-level appeals court will make history by hearing oral arguments in a case using online video. 

It's an appeal of a verdict in a civil lawsuit in which the plaintiffs alleged battery and won a monetary award. 

Members of the public also can watch the arguments online, like they can in person under normal circumstances.

