ODU launches nation's first cybersecurity school for both undergraduate and graduate students

The U.S. faces 80,000 cyberattacks per day, costing the nation at least $57 billion annually.

NORFOLK, Va. — There are 80,000 cyberattacks per day in the United States, or over 30 million attacks per year against individuals, private businesses, and government agencies.

The White House estimated in 2018 that malicious cyber activity cost the U.S. economy between $57 billion and $109 billion.

Old Dominion University is now offering interdisciplinary degree programs in its new School of Cybersecurity for both undergraduate and graduate students, the first of its kind in the country.

ODU Vice Provost for Academic Affairs Brian Payne says the time is right and the demand for cybersecurity professionals is great.

"We first started offering these programs about five years ago. And we had 11 students," he said. "Today, we've got more than 700 students enrolled in these programs because our students are recognizing that there is so much demand for cybersecurity professionals."

The new school arrives here in October, which is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

Retired Army Colonel and ODU graduate Terry McGraw is president of PC Matic Federal, which provides cybersecurity services across the federal government. He says the cyber threat is only going to grow.

"Things that we never would've dreamed of five years ago to be connected to the Internet now are," he said. "As a consequence, we have to consider that about everything we're dealing with has a potential to be compromised."

According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, cybersecurity jobs are now growing faster than the average for all other occupations. Last year, Cybersecurity Ventures predicted there will be 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs globally by 2021.

Said ODU President John Broderick: "The School of Cybersecurity is a great example of ODU's commitment to providing educational solutions to address real challenges in our region and the world. It embraces an interdisciplinary foundation to expand the pipeline for a diverse group of cybersecurity, resilience, and engineering professionals who will be responsible for safeguarding our critical infrastructure."

Only 21 bachelor's programs across the country have this designation. Of those, only half offer a bachelor's in cybersecurity. The others are bachelors in computer science or cyber science.