Opponents of 5G networks set fire to Cyprus' mobile antennas

Similar acts of vandalism have been repeated dozens of times in Europe, where conspiracy theories try to link new 5G mobile networks to the coronavirus pandemic.

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus police say they believe that a small group of people who oppose 5G mobile telephone technology is responsible for separate arson attacks against four mobile telephone antenna installations in the coastal town of Limassol.

The police spokesman said Friday that law enforcement authorities have agreed with telecommunication service providers to step up security measures around antenna installations including stronger fencing and more frequent police patrols.