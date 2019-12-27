There could be a new scientific way to calculate your credit score in the future.

Researchers are using the UK Biobank in matching genes to paychecks, according to Wired.

They found about 30 spots on genomes that seem tied to earnings.

Many of those genetic markers are linked to intelligence.

Researchers are using that information to develop a genetic income score.

The idea may seem intrusive and susceptible to abuse and discrimination, researchers said a genetic income score can be used for good.

It could help identify children who may struggle to earn a living as adults and change their environment before it's too late.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.